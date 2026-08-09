WATCH: New Samaria settlement rebuilt on site of four evacuated communities

At the site of four communities evacuated during the 2005 disengagement, 22 families established the new community of Emek Dotan in northern Samaria in a moving ceremony attended by various government officials.

HISTORIC: 22 Jewish families established a new Israeli town called Emek Dotan in northern Samaria today. The ceremony was attended by government ministers and lawmakers. The town is the first new community in the area since four towns were expelled during Israel’s failed 2005… pic.twitter.com/nX5qLrx0tg — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 9, 2026