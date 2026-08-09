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WATCH: New Samaria settlement rebuilt on site of four evacuated communities

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At the site of four communities evacuated during the 2005 disengagement, 22 families established the new community of Emek Dotan in northern Samaria in a moving ceremony attended by various government officials.

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