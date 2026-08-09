WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘Israel firmly rejects the 15-point Gaza plan’ August 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-israel-firmly-rejects-the-15-point-gaza-plan/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a sweeping message reiterating his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and revealing that IDF operations are continuing against Hezbollah in Lebanon. He voiced his complete opposition to the 15-point Gaza peace plan, reaffirming that Hamas must be fully disarmed of all weaponry, light and heavy, before Israel will even consider withdrawal. He also vowed that a Palestinian state, whether in Judea and Samaria or Gaza, will never be established under Hamas or Fatah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Start of the Government Meeting: "Israel does not accept the 15-point document. The IDF will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed, and it will continue to thwart threats against our forces and citizens." Full… pic.twitter.com/UrVY2FK9wO — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 9, 2026 Benjamin NetanyahuBoard of PeacedisarmamentGaza