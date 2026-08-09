WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘Israel firmly rejects the 15-point Gaza plan’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a sweeping message reiterating his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and revealing that IDF operations are continuing against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He voiced his complete opposition to the 15-point Gaza peace plan, reaffirming that Hamas must be fully disarmed of all weaponry, light and heavy, before Israel will even consider withdrawal.

He also vowed that a Palestinian state, whether in Judea and Samaria or Gaza, will never be established under Hamas or Fatah.