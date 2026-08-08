Ted Cruz urges US to arm Iranian protesters to overthrow regime

Cruz also sharply criticized the June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, calling it a “disaster” and a “terrible deal.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called for the United States to arm anti-government protesters in Iran to help them overthrow the Islamic Republic, arguing that regime collapse should be Washington’s objective rather than a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.

“I think our objective should be regime collapse,” Cruz said on Aaron MacLean’s “School of War” podcast.

Cruz said Washington could support an Iranian uprising without deploying American forces.

“What I believe we should do, what I have urged President Trump repeatedly, what I’ve urged Israel to do repeatedly, is arm the protesters, give them the guns, to let them overthrow their own government so that it’s not American boots on the ground, it’s Iranians fighting for their own country,” Cruz said.

The Texas senator first advocated arming Iranian demonstrators in late January following a government crackdown on nationwide protests that killed at least 12,000 people, according to sources cited by CBS News. Combined U.S. and Israeli air operations against Iran began a month later.

Cruz said he had no preference over who would replace Iran’s clerical leadership.

“I don’t particularly care who comes next,” Cruz said, citing the son of the Shah, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq or a local figure as possibilities, provided the successor was not “an Islamist who hates America and is actively trying to kill Americans.”

Cruz also sharply criticized the June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, calling it a “disaster” and a “terrible deal.”

The framework, which collapsed last month, sought to halt hostilities, reopen maritime routes, resume nuclear negotiations and eventually ease sanctions.

The senator said the United States should instead continue military strikes and maintain a naval blockade restricting Iranian state revenues.

Cruz’s position differs from the Trump administration’s continuing diplomatic efforts. Vice President JD Vance recently defended negotiations, arguing that military action alone cannot prevent attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have also criticized elements of the June agreement.