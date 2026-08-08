Gen. Caine warns Trump: Exit strategy needed for Iran war

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In April congressional testimony, Caine stated publicly that “air power has its limits”—a statement that foreshadowed his current private warnings to the Trump administration.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has privately told the Trump administration that it must find an exit strategy from the Iran war, warning that airstrikes alone cannot achieve the president’s stated military objectives and that further escalation risks backfiring domestically, according to CNN reporting Friday.

Three sources familiar with Caine’s discussions told CNN that the general believes military escalation could explode as a political problem for the Trump administration, particularly given that United States munitions stockpiles are now depleted to what multiple sources described as a “dangerously low” level.

Caine has raised these concerns repeatedly in conversations with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance.

“Caine is looking for an off-ramp,” one source told CNN, describing the general’s posture as seeking a way to wind down the conflict while preserving the administration’s ability to claim progress.

The general’s private warnings directly contradict President Trump’s public position.

Trump has repeatedly denied reports about munitions shortages, calling them “treasonous statements” leaked by unnamed officials.

The president has also signaled publicly that airstrikes alone can force Iran to accept a deal on American terms, and has not ruled out conducting additional large-scale bombing campaigns against Iranian targets.

According to CNN, Caine raised concerns about depleted precision-guided munitions stockpiles and air defense systems during a White House meeting with Trump and other top officials in late July.

Gulf allies have separately conveyed to administration officials that a shortage of high-end American air defense systems could limit their ability to defend against Iranian retaliation if the U.S. escalates military action, two sources told CNN.

During the same meeting, Caine told Trump that the military could “absolutely wreck” Iranian forces if ordered to do so, according to one source familiar with the exchange.

But he made clear that the option of continued bombing without a diplomatic off-ramp is unsustainable given the depleted munitions stockpile and the military’s assessment that air power alone has inherent limits in achieving strategic objectives in a conflict now entering its seventh month.

In April congressional testimony, Caine stated publicly that “air power has its limits”—a statement that foreshadowed his current private warnings to the Trump administration.

U.S. military leaders have traditionally stressed to presidents the importance of having an exit strategy before initiating or escalating military conflict.

The White House did not directly address the substance of CNN’s reporting.

A White House official told the network:

“General Caine is an incredible asset to President Trump’s national security team, and the overwhelming success of Operations Epic Fury, Midnight Hammer, and Absolute Resolve speaks for itself. The general always provides accurate, unbiased information and a host of options to the commander-in-chief, who ultimately makes decisions based on what he feels is best for U.S. interests.”

Caine’s spokesman, Joseph Holstead, declined to comment on the private discussions, telling CNN:

“We do not discuss the Chairman’s confidential conversations with the President, the Secretary, or other senior leaders, nor do we comment on anonymous, agenda-driven characterizations of those conversations by sources who were not privy to them.”

The timing of Caine’s warnings coincides with an escalating internal debate about how to manage the conflict.

In late July, Trump was prepared to authorize what he described as a “massive” new operation against Iran, but shelved the plan after consulting with Middle Eastern allies who warned of potential retaliatory strikes against Gulf energy infrastructure.

The president has not ruled out revisiting the strike plan, according to CNN sources.

Military officials view Caine’s efforts to align key administration figures around an exit strategy as a form of protecting the armed forces from being ordered into an escalating conflict without a clear path to resolution.

The general has held a series of discussions with other senior leaders over several weeks about finding a diplomatic off-ramp.

The Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment beyond Holstead’s statement.