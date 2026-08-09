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WATCH: Herzog greets 100,000th North American immigrant brought by Nefesh B’Nefesh

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Emilia and her family to Israel following their aliyah, with Emilia becoming the 100,000th immigrant brought over by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

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