WATCH: Herzog greets 100,000th North American immigrant brought by Nefesh B’Nefesh

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Emilia and her family to Israel following their aliyah, with Emilia becoming the 100,000th immigrant brought over by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Welcome to Israel, Emilia – the 100,000th Olah to make Aliyah with @NefeshBNefesh 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/4YVr3aOG9J — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 9, 2026