Netanyahu tells US it rejects ’15-point plan’ including Gaza withdrawal

US President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on February 4, 2025. (Shutterstock)

Netanyahu stressed that Israel was demanding an actual dismantling of Hamas’ weapons rather than what he described as a fictitious disarmament process.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel rejects the Peace Council’s “15-point plan” for the Gaza Strip and will not withdraw IDF forces until Hamas is genuinely disarmed.

Speaking at the opening of the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israel was discussing the issue with the United States but would not accept proposals that conflict with its position on Hamas’ disarmament.

“The IDF will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel was demanding an actual dismantling of Hamas’ weapons rather than what he described as a fictitious disarmament process.

“We are talking with the Americans about this issue. They have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us and some are not acceptable to us, and we know how to stand our ground on these matters. The IDF will continue to thwart threats against our forces and against our citizens.”

His comments followed repeated statements by Israel’s political leadership in recent weeks that the IDF would not withdraw from the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip.

N12’s “Weekend News” reported Saturday that discussions have nevertheless taken place within Israel’s security establishment in recent days over limited IDF withdrawals inside Gaza.

Under the proposals being discussed, a multinational force would enter areas vacated by Israeli troops.

A security official expressed concern about the number of personnel expected to serve in the multinational force and whether it would be sufficient for the role being considered.

“The number of soldiers [from the multinational force who will arrive in Israel] is simply not enough. We are talking about a handful of soldiers, and they are trying to build castles on the basis of this force. This is very worrying,” the official said.

“The Americans are not leaving too many options — but they are putting us in a difficult situation in Gaza.”