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WATCH: ‘Control over Hormuz is the greatest spoil of the war,’ says former Iranian deputy FM

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Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Larijani demanded that the United States pay reparations as part of negotiations, insisting that control over the Strait of Hormuz must be defended at all costs.

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