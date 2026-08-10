WATCH: ‘Control over Hormuz is the greatest spoil of the war,’ says former Iranian deputy FM August 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-control-over-hormuz-is-the-greatest-spoil-of-the-war-says-former-iranian-deputy-fm/ Email Print Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Larijani demanded that the United States pay reparations as part of negotiations, insisting that control over the Strait of Hormuz must be defended at all costs. Former Iranian Deputy FM Mohammad-Javad Larijani: The Strait of Hormuz Is One of Iran’s Greatest Spoils of War; A Deal with the U.S. Is Unfeasible; We Will Not Forgo Vengeance for Our Martyred Leader pic.twitter.com/gtBC4F8NFx — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 10, 2026 IranMohammad-Javad LarijaniStrait of HormuzTrump administration