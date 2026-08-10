WATCH: Israeli Border Police find suspected infiltrator hidden in secret trunk compartment August 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-border-police-find-suspected-infiltrator-hidden-in-secret-trunk-compartment/ Email Print Israeli Border Police thwarted an attempted infiltration by a Palestinian resident of Judea and Samaria, who was found hidden inside a secret trunk compartment in the vehicle of an eastern Jerusalem Arab. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-09-19-35-00.mp4 Border PolicecarPalestinian infiltration