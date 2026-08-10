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WATCH: Israeli Border Police find suspected infiltrator hidden in secret trunk compartment

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Israeli Border Police thwarted an attempted infiltration by a Palestinian resident of Judea and Samaria, who was found hidden inside a secret trunk compartment in the vehicle of an eastern Jerusalem Arab.

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