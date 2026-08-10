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WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed compares Sharia ban to past US ‘evils’

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Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed claimed Sharia law was banned in Oklahoma along with other “evils” the U.S. has committed, including the cleansing of Native Americans and the destruction of “Black Wall Street.”

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