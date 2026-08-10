WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed compares Sharia ban to past US ‘evils’ August 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-abdul-el-sayed-advocates-for-sharia-law/ Email Print Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed claimed Sharia law was banned in Oklahoma along with other “evils” the U.S. has committed, including the cleansing of Native Americans and the destruction of “Black Wall Street.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-10-01-56-52.mp4 Abdul El-SayedIslamSharia law