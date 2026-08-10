WATCH: Teen confronted for wearing pro-terror t-shirt at concentration camp

A teenage boy was spotted wearing a T-shirt reading “Free Palestine” that depicted a terrorist waving the Palestinian flag.

Video from Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Austria where 15 000 Jews were murdered:

A student wears a t-shirt depicting a Palestinian flag held by the Fatah terrorist Dalal Mughrabi (who took part in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in which 38 Israeli civilians were murdered,… pic.twitter.com/A5FSoMppZs

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 6, 2026