WATCH: Teen confronted for wearing pro-terror t-shirt at concentration camp August 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-teen-confronted-for-wearing-pro-terror-t-shirt-at-concentration-camp/ Email Print A teenage boy was spotted wearing a T-shirt reading “Free Palestine” that depicted a terrorist waving the Palestinian flag. Video from Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Austria where 15 000 Jews were murdered: A student wears a t-shirt depicting a Palestinian flag held by the Fatah terrorist Dalal Mughrabi (who took part in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in which 38 Israeli civilians were murdered,… pic.twitter.com/A5FSoMppZs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 6, 2026 anti-IsraelFree PalestineMauthausen