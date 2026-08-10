IDF warns Gazans of Hamas currency scheme

The IDF Arabic-language spokesperson accused Hamas leadership of deliberately exploiting the change in bank notes.

By Ariel Sharfer, Srugim via JFeed

Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, issued an unusual warning directed at Gaza Strip residents, alerting them to what he described as a financial scheme by Hamas.

According to Waweya, the terror organization has been paying its operatives with outdated Israeli currency notes that are scheduled to lose their validity.

“You are currently living under economic deception, and it’s time to open your eyes,” Waweya stated in her message to Gaza residents.

“The money in your possession could lose its value completely at any moment.”

She explained that the Bank of Israel has recommended exchanging old Series B banknotes for newer versions. Most of these older notes have already been replaced throughout the region.

“If any of you are holding these old notes, you face serious financial risk. In the very near future, these bills will be worthless, and you’ll be left with nothing,” she warned.

The IDF Arabic-language spokesperson accused Hamas leadership of deliberately exploiting the situation.

“The leadership of the Hamas terror organization is fully aware of this issue and, as usual, is taking advantage of your distress and misleading Gaza residents in order to get rid of these notes before they expire. Even Hamas operatives themselves are not immune from this exploitation,” Waweya said.

She described a two-tiered system within the organization:

“While some operatives receive their salaries in the old notes, the leaders keep the new bills for themselves. The leadership only looks after itself, leaving field operatives and Gaza residents to bear the losses alone.”

Concluding her message, she appealed directly to civilians:

“Residents of the Gaza Strip, do not agree to receive salaries or make payments with the old banknotes. Don’t allow the Hamas terror organization’s leadership to pass the consequences of its losses onto you”.