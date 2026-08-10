WATCH: ‘So-called’ Gaza activists stumped by basic geography questions about the region August 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-so-called-gaza-activists-stumped-by-basic-geography-questions-about-the-region/ Email Print A pro-Israel activist, Joseph Cohen, exposed several self-described Gaza supporters by asking them basic questions, such as the shape of Gaza and which river and sea are referenced in the anti-Israel chant, none of which they could answer. anti-IsraelFrom the river to the seaGaza