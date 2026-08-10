Venezuela’s chief rabbi seeks renewal of Israel ties after 17-year hiatus

IDF Home Front Command in Venezuela after two devastating earthquakes struck the country June 24-25, 2026, killing over 3,000 people. (IDF)

The request follows Israel’s dispatch of humanitarian and disaster-response specialists to Venezuela following the deadly earthquake.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Venezuela’s Chief Rabbi Isaac Cohen has formally urged interim President Delcy Rodríguez to reestablish diplomatic and consular relations with Israel after a 17-year break, arguing that renewed ties would help the country’s Jewish community.

Cohen submitted a letter addressed to Rodríguez through Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia González in Caracas.

The rabbi said restoring official relations was needed to better serve Jewish Venezuelans and address their needs.

The request follows recent cooperation between the two countries, with Israel dispatching humanitarian and disaster-response specialists to Venezuela after the two earthquakes that struck on June 24, 2026.

Israeli experts spent several weeks assisting Venezuelan authorities, examining damaged and potentially unsafe buildings and contributing to emergency response and reconstruction planning. Rodríguez requested that the delegation extend its stay before the team returned to Israel in July.

Rodríguez met members of the Israeli mission before their departure and publicly expressed appreciation for their work.

Venezuelan officials, including Plasencia, also praised the Israeli specialists for their professionalism.

Cohen helped connect Venezuelan authorities with the Israeli relief effort, and Rodríguez previously thanked him publicly for his role in facilitating the Israeli experts’ arrival.

Plasencia said Cohen approached the government on behalf of Venezuela’s Jewish population, which the foreign minister described as having played an important role in the country’s history and development.

“Venezuela has historically welcomed” a significant Jewish community and recognized its contributions to the country, Plasencia said in remarks reported by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry also conveyed Plasencia’s appreciation for the assistance provided by Israel after the June earthquakes.

Caracas severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009 during the presidency of Hugo Chávez. Despite the lack of formal ties, the Israeli team was permitted to operate in Venezuela after the earthquakes.

Restoring diplomatic and consular relations could provide Venezuela’s Jewish community with official channels for consular matters, travel and communication with Israel.

Rodríguez has not announced whether her government will accept Cohen’s request.