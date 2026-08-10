WATCH: Netanyahu vows Israel will become a global AI superpower

Prime Minister Netanyahu launched Israel’s National AI Program, declaring the country stands at a historic turning point and vowing to secure Israel as a global AI superpower while ensuring prosperity for its economy and citizens.

Prime Minister Netanyahu at the launch of Israel’s national AI program: “We are standing at the threshold of a new era. Artificial intelligence is not just another technology — it is going to change the world. We will ensure the future, security and prosperity of the State of… pic.twitter.com/M8xETXz7IU

— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 10, 2026