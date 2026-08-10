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WATCH: Netanyahu vows Israel will become a global AI superpower

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Prime Minister Netanyahu launched Israel’s National AI Program, declaring the country stands at a historic turning point and vowing to secure Israel as a global AI superpower while ensuring prosperity for its economy and citizens.

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