Israel seeks historic deal to bring Jewish remains home from Lebanon

Graves in a Jewish cemetery lie damaged from heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Israel has reportedly asked Lebanon to transfer the remains of Jews buried in cemeteries in Beirut and Sidon to Israel as part of negotiations toward a permanent agreement between the two countries, according to Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar.

Many of the graves reportedly belong to Jews whose relatives now live in Israel. Jerusalem has proposed including their return in a “civilian prisoner exchange deal,” under which Israel would release some Lebanese detainees—but exclude Hezbollah terrorists.

The sensitive issue has emerged as Israel and Lebanon negotiate not only security arrangements, but potentially the fate of Jewish communities whose roots in Lebanon stretch back generations.