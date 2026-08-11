WATCH: Trump touts ‘infallible’ blockade on Iran, claims control over Hormuz

President Trump said Iran’s economy is collapsing under the US’s steel wall blockade, claimed control of the Strait of Hormuz, and dismissed Iranian threats to shipping.

.@POTUS: "The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that's been infallible—it's a steel wall… We control the Strait, 100%." pic.twitter.com/KZO1ruulV1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 10, 2026