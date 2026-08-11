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WATCH: Trump touts ‘infallible’ blockade on Iran, claims control over Hormuz

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President Trump said Iran’s economy is collapsing under the US’s steel wall blockade, claimed control of the Strait of Hormuz, and dismissed Iranian threats to shipping.

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