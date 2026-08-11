Report: Iran threats triggered elaborate Trump flight deception

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Abdullah Güçlü, Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump was reportedly moved between aircraft and concealed during a secret operation amid fears of an Iranian attack.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump was reportedly moved out of Turkey under an elaborate security deception after intelligence officials determined that Iran or one of its proxies could pose a threat to his aircraft, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

Trump had been attending a NATO conference in Turkey in July when U.S. officials decided to use multiple measures to conceal his departure from the country, the report said. Rather than leave aboard the presidential aircraft he had arrived in, Trump ultimately departed on a smaller military plane.

According to the Journal, Trump initially boarded the older Air Force One — a Boeing 747 that had previously served as the president’s primary aircraft. However, after boarding, he was reportedly moved out of the aircraft and concealed inside a catering truck before being transferred to a smaller C-32A aircraft.

The elaborate operation was intended to prevent potential adversaries from determining which aircraft Trump was actually traveling aboard.

The public, and even some U.S. officials, were led to believe that Trump remained aboard the older Air Force One. The aircraft had been used by the president before Qatar presented the United States with a newer Boeing 747-8, which Trump had used to travel to Turkey.

At the time, Trump said he was taking the older aircraft so that U.S. military personnel could tour the newer, Qatar-provided Air Force One.

The Journal’s report, however, casts doubt on that explanation, citing anonymous officials who said that the primary reason for the unusual travel arrangements was the credible threat to Trump’s safety.

The White House did not confirm the specific security measures described in the report. Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the administration’s handling of the president’s security, emphasizing that Trump’s aircraft is protected against a range of potential threats.

“The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff,” Cheung said in a media statement responding to the report.

“As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats.”

Iranian regime officials have repeatedly vowed to assassinate Trump following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the opening strikes of Operation Epic Fury in February 2026.