Iran: We’ll wait out Trump until 2029, won’t open Hormuz

Tehran says it has no intention of reaching a deal with Trump to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

By World Israel News Staff

Senior Iranian officials have ruled out good-faith negotiations with President Donald Trump aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, instead signaling that Tehran is prepared to maintain the current standoff until Trump leaves office in January 2029.

The comments suggest that Iran may be prepared to keep the critical maritime passageway effectively closed or severely restricted for years rather than accept an agreement with Washington that does not meet its demands.

“Trump will not reach an agreement with us. We will accompany him until his term ends,” Majid Shakeri, an adviser to Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, said, according to a statement carried by Iranian state media outlets.

Shakeri added that “the path to victory is neither fighting nor a deal, it is managing the process of neither war nor peace, up to the point of victory,” he continued.

“Publicly confirming negotiations with the U.S. is sheer folly. The winning approach is denial, ambiguity, and strategic patience.”

The comments come as the United States and Iran remain locked in a fragile ceasefire that has reduced the full-scale conflict between the two countries to limited exchanges. Since April 2026, the confrontation has primarily involved U.S. strikes against Iranian assets followed by Iranian attacks on American military installations and other strategic targets across the broader Middle East.

Iran has also targeted critical infrastructure in countries that host U.S. forces, raising concerns that the standoff could once again escalate into a wider regional conflict.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that an agreement to reopen the waterway is within reach. He has also accused Iranian officials of presenting one position publicly — defiance and rejection of negotiations with Washington — while taking a more conciliatory approach in private discussions.