Israel and Venezuela reopen official channels after 17 years

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez speaks during a press conference addressing the government's response to the back-to-back earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Mattey)

Formal relations ended in January 2009, when then-President Hugo Chávez broke ties with Israel over Israeli military operations in Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel and Venezuela have agreed to resume consular cooperation and create a direct mechanism between their governments, marking their first formal bilateral channel since Caracas severed diplomatic relations with Israel 17 years ago.

The agreement emerged from contacts between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia and will allow both governments to provide essential consular assistance to their respective citizens.

The two countries will also maintain cooperation in technical fields, including engineering, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Recent contacts expanded after Israel sent more than 50 specialists to Venezuela following the deadly double earthquake in June.

Personnel from the Foreign Ministry, IDF Home Front Command and National Emergency Management Authority participated in the mission.

The Israeli team worked alongside Venezuelan authorities on several aspects of the disaster response, including locating trapped people and evaluating buildings affected by the earthquakes.

Israeli experts mapped structural damage and developed a national infrastructure recovery framework that was presented to Venezuelan officials.

The rapprochement comes during a political transition in Caracas under acting President Delcy Rodríguez, whose government has pursued a more pragmatic approach to foreign policy.

Venezuela’s Jewish population was also cited in the statement announcing the agreement. The community was characterized as a historic connection between the two countries and an important element in their relationship.

Formal relations ended in January 2009, when then-President Hugo Chávez broke ties with Israel over Israeli military operations in Gaza.

The diplomatic rupture continued during Nicolás Maduro’s rule, a period in which Caracas developed close relations with Iran and aligned itself with platforms hostile to Israel.

The latest agreement stops short of fully restoring diplomatic relations.

Instead, it reestablishes government-to-government coordination and consular services after nearly two decades without an official channel.

The development comes after Israel and Colombia renewed diplomatic relations under Colombia’s new president, who also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.