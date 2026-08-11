First national mapping of Israel’s food-aid network finds major gaps

Israeli volunteers cook food for the poor in Jerusalem. (Flash90/Hadas Parush)

Among organizations that reported financial figures, annual turnover totaled 6.18 billion shekels ($1.77 billion).

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A new study by Israeli researchers has produced what its authors describe as the first comprehensive national mapping of Israel’s food-aid network, providing the first detailed picture of a sector whose size and structure had not previously been systematically documented.

The findings raise questions about whether the current system can provide consistent and equitable access to food for Israelis facing food insecurity.

The research found that much of Israel’s food-aid system operates through a fragmented network of nonprofit organizations, with limited government funding and significant disparities in coverage between regions and communities.

More than 1,000 days after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the outbreak of the ensuing war, food insecurity remains widespread.

According to Israel’s National Insurance Institute, 27.1% of Israeli households experienced food insecurity in 2024, affecting nearly one million households and more than one million children.

Using administrative data and records from major food banks, the researchers, led by Moran Accos and Prof. Aron M. Troen of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, along with Dr. Orly Tamir of Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Center, identified 2,289 active nonprofit organizations involved in food aid across Israel.

Among organizations that reported financial figures, annual turnover totaled 6.18 billion shekels ($1.77 billion). The organizations reported more than 28,000 employees and 170,000 volunteers.

The mapping also identified significant geographic and community disparities.

Although Arab households experience higher rates of food insecurity than the general population, only 4% of the food-aid nonprofits identified in the study operate in Arab communities.

Regional disparities were also pronounced.

Some 29% of the organizations operate in the Jerusalem district, compared with 9% in Israel’s Northern District, despite what the researchers describe as substantial food-security needs in both areas.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Food Policy.

Uneven Aid, Weak Oversight

Beyond the numbers, the researchers identified structural weaknesses in the way food aid is delivered.

Most organizations operate locally and distribute food products rather than vouchers.

Many do not use standardized reporting systems to document what is distributed or assess its nutritional value.

For most nonprofits, food aid is also a secondary activity rather than their primary mission, highlighting the fragmented nature of the sector and raising questions about coordination, resource allocation, and oversight.

“From a health system perspective, food insecurity is not only a social issue but also a clinical one,” Tamir said.

“When access to adequate nutrition depends on fragmented charitable systems, the consequences are reflected in population health, disparities, and long-term system burden.”

The findings could support calls for greater government involvement in funding and coordinating food assistance, particularly in areas and communities where the study identified gaps.

The study also points to a lack of consistent monitoring of the nutritional value of food distributed by the sector and of standardized records documenting what recipients receive.

“Our findings show both the strength and the limits of philanthropy,” Troen said.

“Civil society does extraordinary work, but a modern state cannot rely on charity alone to ensure access to healthy food. The real question is whether aid is being delivered equitably, effectively, and transparently and whether philanthropy is complementing public responsibility or being asked to replace it.”

“Helping families facing food insecurity is an immediate moral imperative,” Accos said.

“But the policy challenge is year-round. A country cannot treat food security only as a temporary or seasonal act of generosity.”