WATCH: Lebanese scholar in exile calls for Hezbollah to disarm and for peace with Israel August 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-scholar-in-exile-calls-for-hezbollah-to-disarm-and-peace-with-israel/ Email Print Lebanese scholar and activist Dr. Charles Chartouni, who was forced into exile over his opposition to Hezbollah, condemned the group’s grip on Lebanon, called for it to surrender its weapons, and openly supported peace with Israel. Charles ChartouniHezbollahLebanonpro-Israel