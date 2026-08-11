Mojtaba Khamenei appoints six top defense officials

Israeli defense networks under IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir continue monitoring intelligence indicators from Tehran, assessing the strategic implications of Iran’s high-level military restructuring.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued six official decrees appointing key military commanders and security officials to leading roles within the Armed Forces General Staff, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij paramilitary force.

Official state media reported the major leadership overhaul as Tehran reorganizes its defense apparatus amidst ongoing regional security challenges.

Major General Ali Abdollahi was appointed as Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff, securing one of the most powerful military roles in the country.

Abdollahi, who previously commanded the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has a long career spanning senior military positions in the IRGC, law enforcement, and internal security ministries.

Kioumars Heydari was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff under Abdollahi to support overall strategic command functions.

Simultaneously, Ahmad Vahidi was promoted to Major General and appointed Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Vahidi takes over control of the elite force, while senior officer Moustafa Izadi was appointed as Deputy IRGC Commander.

Additional command updates included appointing Ali Ozmai to lead the IRGC Navy, while cleric and former senior security official Hossein Taeb was selected to head the Basij paramilitary force.

The military shifts follow significant changes within Iran’s national security policy apparatus over recent days.

President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Mohsen Rezaei as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council following the resignation of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, who was subsequently reassigned as a political advisor to the Supreme Leader.

Khamenei also named Rezaei as his direct representative on the council alongside Saeed Jalili, consolidating foreign policy oversight under trusted regime figures.

Israeli defense networks under IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir continue monitoring intelligence indicators from Tehran, assessing the strategic implications of Iran’s high-level military restructuring.

According to reporting published by Channel 14, the coordinated appointments reflect an effort by Mojtaba Khamenei to consolidate control over key security organs and streamline command structures across the armed forces.