IDF Chief Zamir presents CENTCOM commander with shofar ahead of Jewish New Year

The shofar is a ram’s horn that is blown on the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, and the preceding month.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir presented U.S. Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper with a shofar on Monday as a gesture of appreciation for the close military partnership between Israel and the United States.

Zamir gave Cooper the ceremonial gift during an operational forum led by the IDF chief of staff as the Jewish New Year approaches.

The shofar, a horn traditionally sounded during the holiday and throughout the preceding month, was presented in recognition of cooperation between the two militaries.

During the forum, Zamir described the current level of coordination between the IDF and U.S. military as unprecedented and said the relationship serves as a strategic anchor.

Cooper also addressed the military relationship during the meeting, focusing on the strategic cooperation between CENTCOM and the IDF and on the IDF’s role in operations.

The CENTCOM commander said repeated operational experience had demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the two militaries. He characterized the partnership as historic and based on mutual trust, commitment and sustained, close cooperation.

Cooper also said continued coordination between the U.S. and Israeli militaries contributes significantly to security and stability across the region.

The presentation of the shofar took place during the operational forum and served as Zamir’s expression of appreciation to Cooper for the partnership between their respective forces.

During Operation Epic Fury in early 2026, the United States and Israel executed a tightly synchronized military campaign against Iran.

Following high-level authorization by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the alliance launched a decisive air campaign on February 28, 2026.

This joint operation successfully destroyed Iran’s primary nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure while also eliminating Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Operationally, the two nations fully integrated their air defense networks to neutralize massive retaliatory barrages, intercepting hundreds of incoming Iranian ballistic missiles and thousands of drones to secure regional airspace.