Sephora: Products yes, stores no in Israel

The sign for a Sephora store in Miami. (Shutterstock)

A curated selection of Sephora’s products will arrive in Israel, with the possibility of expanding the range later.

By Gila Isaacson, Srugim via JFeed

Following days of speculation and confusion among Israeli beauty enthusiasts, Sephora has issued its first official statement clarifying exactly what is—and isn’t—coming to Israel.

In its formal response regarding a deal with Israeli retail chain Glam 42, the global beauty giant confirmed that a selection of products from its house brand, Sephora Collection, will indeed arrive in Israel and be sold at select Glam 42 locations.

However, those hoping to see Sephora’s signature stores opening across the country will be disappointed.

“Glam 42 will offer a selection of Sephora Collection products in its stores,” the company stated.

“The Sephora Collection brand has signed a temporary sales agreement with Glam 42. A selection of original Sephora Collection products will soon be available at select Glam 42 stores.”

But the statement included a crucial clarification: “However, we want to make clear that the Sephora retail chain has no plans to open stores in Israel.”

In other words, contrary to initial impressions, this is not a full entry of the Sephora retail network into Israel, nor will local Sephora-branded stores be opening.

Rather, it’s a temporary licensing arrangement allowing Glam 42 to carry a limited selection of Sephora Collection merchandise.

Glam 42 also issued its own statement addressing another question that emerged around the deal: the source of the products being sold in Israel.

According to the Israeli retailer, all Sephora Collection items offered in Glam 42 stores and pop-up locations in Azrieli malls are authentic products purchased directly from Sephora Collection in France as part of the agreement between the parties.

“These are not surplus products, outlet items, or inventory from external sources,” Glam 42 emphasized.

The company added that initially, a curated selection of the brand’s products will arrive in Israel, with the possibility of expanding the range later—subject to Sephora Collection’s decision and discretion.

The bottom line is simpler than recent days suggested: Sephora Collection products are officially coming to Israel through the Glam 42 partnership and will be sold at selected stores and pop-up locations in Azrieli shopping centers.

But Sephora itself is not entering Israel as a retail chain. Glam 42 remains an independent Israeli beauty retailer, and the stores carrying the products will not become Sephora branches.

So is Sephora coming to Israel? The products—yes. The stores familiar to travelers abroad—at least for now, no.