WATCH: ‘There is an obligation for Muslims to expel the Jews from Palestine,’ says Canadian Islamic scholar August 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-there-is-an-obligation-for-muslims-to-expel-the-jews-from-palestine-says-canadian-islamic-scholar/ Email Print Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada denies the Jewish people’s ancient connection to the Land of Israel while claiming that Muslims have a religious duty to expel Jews from the region. Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: Palestine Is Muslim Land; No Infidel Can Rule It; It Cannot Be Governed by Democracy or Infidel Laws, Only Sharia; It Is the Muslims' Duty to Expel the Jews from Palestine pic.twitter.com/GAJZthvCTk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 11, 2026 CanadajihadPalestineRadical Islam