WATCH: ‘There is an obligation for Muslims to expel the Jews from Palestine,’ says Canadian Islamic scholar

Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada denies the Jewish people’s ancient connection to the Land of Israel while claiming that Muslims have a religious duty to expel Jews from the region.

Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: Palestine Is Muslim Land; No Infidel Can Rule It; It Cannot Be Governed by Democracy or Infidel Laws, Only Sharia; It Is the Muslims' Duty to Expel the Jews from Palestine pic.twitter.com/GAJZthvCTk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 11, 2026