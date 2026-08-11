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WATCH: ‘There is an obligation for Muslims to expel the Jews from Palestine,’ says Canadian Islamic scholar

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Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada denies the Jewish people’s ancient connection to the Land of Israel while claiming that Muslims have a religious duty to expel Jews from the region.

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