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WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed two soldiers

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IDF forces demolished the home of the terrorist who fatally shot Maj. Yuval Ezra and Master Sgt. (res.) Benayahu Mellet during a violent confrontation between Israeli hikers and Palestinians on July 24, 2026.

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