WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed two soldiers

IDF forces demolished the home of the terrorist who fatally shot Maj. Yuval Ezra and Master Sgt. (res.) Benayahu Mellet during a violent confrontation between Israeli hikers and Palestinians on July 24, 2026.

Israeli forces demolished the home of Farouk Ramadan, a resident of the village of Tell, Samaria who killed an IDF officer during a July 24 clash.

The confrontation broke out between village residents and a group of Israelis hiking through the area. Ramadan snatched a rifle from… https://t.co/UTnta3NOMI pic.twitter.com/LAB45GgHtt

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 11, 2026