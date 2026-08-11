WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed two soldiers August 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-home-of-terrorist-who-killed-two-soldiers/ Email Print IDF forces demolished the home of the terrorist who fatally shot Maj. Yuval Ezra and Master Sgt. (res.) Benayahu Mellet during a violent confrontation between Israeli hikers and Palestinians on July 24, 2026. Israeli forces demolished the home of Farouk Ramadan, a resident of the village of Tell, Samaria who killed an IDF officer during a July 24 clash. The confrontation broke out between village residents and a group of Israelis hiking through the area. Ramadan snatched a rifle from… https://t.co/UTnta3NOMI pic.twitter.com/LAB45GgHtt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 11, 2026 The IDF demolished the home of Farouk Ramadan this morning, the terrorist who carried out the attack in the village of Tel in Samaria. He seized a weapon and used it to kill Maj. Yuval Ezra and Benaya Malt. pic.twitter.com/KudUnZ3KP6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 11, 2026 Home demolitionIDFTerrorism