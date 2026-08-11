WATCH: Hunter Biden calls Netanyahu ‘evil incarnate’

On the Tucker Carlson show, Hunter Biden claimed that he and Tucker weren’t antisemitic but said that if you open your heart, you’ll see that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is “evil incarnate.”

Hunter Biden:

If it’s anti-semitic to point out that Bibi Netanyahu is evil incarnate, then I don’t know what to say to people anymore.

I mean, literally open your eyes. Open your heart for one minute. pic.twitter.com/Nl6ukyrJas

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 10, 2026