WATCH: Over 1,000 pro-Israel activists gather in Washington to learn how to combat antisemitism

The Israel on Campus Coalition held its 2026 convention, bringing together more than 1,000 pro-Israel students, activists, and faculty members to combat antisemitism and develop future leaders.

Part 1: The battle for Israel in the United States is moving to college campuses. More than 1,000 pro-Israel students and campus leaders gathered in Washington for three days of training, strategy and politics. Their goal: to prepare for one of the most contentious arenas in… pic.twitter.com/06sOxuO5IG — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 11, 2026

Part 2: Omer Shem-Tov, who survived 505 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, took the stage in Washington with a message for the students. “Be grateful that you have a mission. Find your mission and really focus on it. Bring light to the world.” Via Channel 14’s Chief US… pic.twitter.com/ZylGSH5Ibj — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 11, 2026

Part 3: The fight for Israel is no longer limited to college classrooms and lecture halls. It is also being fought on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, where a single video can reach millions within hours. The students are returning to campus with new tools, but the real test… pic.twitter.com/RuSP2rl8e2 — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 11, 2026