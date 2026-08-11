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WATCH: Over 1,000 pro-Israel activists gather in Washington to learn how to combat antisemitism

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The Israel on Campus Coalition held its 2026 convention, bringing together more than 1,000 pro-Israel students, activists, and faculty members to combat antisemitism and develop future leaders.

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