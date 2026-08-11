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WATCH: Jewish girl harassed on NJ Transit train by antisemites hurling Nazi salutes

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Two antisemites riding a New Jersey Transit train were seen giving several Nazi salutes after learning that a Jewish girl planned to join the IDF.

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