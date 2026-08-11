WATCH: Jewish girl harassed on NJ Transit train by antisemites hurling Nazi salutes

Two antisemites riding a New Jersey Transit train were seen giving several Nazi salutes after learning that a Jewish girl planned to join the IDF.

This is 2026 NYC in a nutshell. Jews aren’t safe on the streets or on the trains. @NYCMayor @NYCMayorsOffice how about a comment? This is on your watch and your rhetoric is directly responsible.

They’re literally praising Hitler and clearly doing the Nazi salute.

Jews need… pic.twitter.com/2gmZm3rbHX

— Moshe Spern (@moshespern) August 11, 2026