WATCH: Jewish girl harassed on NJ Transit train by antisemites hurling Nazi salutes August 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-girl-harassed-on-nj-transit-train-by-antisemites-hurling-nazi-salutes/ Email Print Two antisemites riding a New Jersey Transit train were seen giving several Nazi salutes after learning that a Jewish girl planned to join the IDF. This is 2026 NYC in a nutshell. Jews aren’t safe on the streets or on the trains. @NYCMayor @NYCMayorsOffice how about a comment? This is on your watch and your rhetoric is directly responsible. They’re literally praising Hitler and clearly doing the Nazi salute. Jews need… pic.twitter.com/2gmZm3rbHX — Moshe Spern (@moshespern) August 11, 2026 AntisemitismNazi saluteNew Jersey