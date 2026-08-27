Trump may target UK with tariffs over ban on Israeli settlement trade – report

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Filip Singer, Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reportedly informed that President Trump could hit the UK with new tariffs over his government’s plans to impose a comprehensive trade ban on Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing warnings from within his own Labour Party that plans to impose new sanctions and trade restrictions targeting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria could provoke economic retaliation from President Donald Trump, potentially including tariffs on British goods.

The warnings come as the British government prepares a new package of measures in response to Israel’s decision to advance construction in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, The Times reported Thursday.

Measures reportedly under consideration include banning imports of goods associated with Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and imposing sanctions on Israelis involved in advancing construction. Some Labour lawmakers are pressing the government to extend the restrictions to services as well.

More than 140 Labour MPs reportedly support stronger action.

However, some members of Burnham’s party have cautioned that such measures could open a new dispute with Washington at a sensitive point in US-UK relations.

According to The Times, Labour lawmakers fear the Trump administration could respond with tariffs or other economic measures, while US federal and state anti-boycott laws could create additional complications for American companies doing business in Britain.

The Trump administration has not publicly addressed Britain’s possible trade ban, or American responses if the ban is adopted.

Washington sharply criticized Ireland after Dublin passed legislation in July banning imports of goods from Israeli communities in disputed territories.

The US Embassy in Ireland warned that the measure “risks real unintended consequences, particularly for nearly 1,000 US companies and the hundreds of thousands of Irish jobs tied to them.”

“If the goal is to make a meaningful difference for Palestinians, the focus should be on co-ordinated international efforts that deliver real impact, not symbolic measures that harm Ireland’s economy and will not advance peace,” the embassy said.

Ireland ultimately excluded services from its legislation amid concerns about the impact on US multinational companies and potential conflicts with American anti-boycott laws.

Trump has also demonstrated a willingness to use trade policy against European allies during political disputes. He has repeatedly threatened Spain with sweeping trade measures amid confrontations with Madrid over defense spending and other foreign-policy issues.

Britain’s latest confrontation with Israel began after the Israel Land Authority published tenders for more than 1,200 homes in E1.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband called the move an “unacceptable and destructive act” and summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires in London.

“Today, I made clear to the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that the Israeli Government must halt E1 plans immediately, retract the tender and stop all settlement expansion,” Miliband said.

“Britain will not stand back and accept the destruction of the Two-State Solution,” he added.

Miliband said Britain would announce a “comprehensive set of measures” in the coming weeks, including sanctions against people involved in settlement expansion.

The UK argues that construction in E1 would threaten the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state by separating parts of Judea and Samaria from eastern Jerusalem.

Israel rejects the contention that Jews should be prohibited from living in the area and has pushed back sharply against London’s criticism.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused the British government of adopting a one-sided position.

“I reject outright the statement of the UK Foreign Secretary and the patronizing tone of his words,” Sa’ar said.

“The Jewish people have the right to live throughout the Land of Israel, just as the British have the right to live in London and throughout the United Kingdom,” he added.

Sa’ar also charged that Britain’s “systematic policy of blaming only Israel while ignoring Palestinian extremism” was damaging relations between the two countries.

The potential dispute could complicate Burnham’s efforts to establish a working relationship with Trump. British officials are preparing for the possibility that the two leaders will meet in person for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next month.

The reported sanctions are still being formulated, and British officials have acknowledged practical difficulties in distinguishing goods and services originating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria from those produced elsewhere in Israel.