Israeli rescue team returns from Colombia after recovering 29 missing people

IDF troops head to Colombia to aid in rescue efforts following a deadly earthquake. (IDF)

In addition to search-and-rescue operations, Home Front Command engineers worked with Colombian professionals to map and classify damaged structures and assess the damage to support reconstruction efforts.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

An Israeli rescue delegation returned home after a 12-day mission in Colombia, where it helped search for people missing following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that caused extensive destruction in parts of the country.

The delegation, led by the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command, included about 80 rescuers, engineers and other experts from the military’s regular and reserve forces.

The team operated at several major destruction sites in Cali, working alongside Colombian authorities, local rescue teams and international organizations to search for missing people.

According to the IDF, the delegation located and rescued 29 missing people.

“Today we can say — there are no missing people left in the city of Cali,” Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper said at a ceremony marking the delegation’s return.

“I met a delegation imbued with a sense of mission and endless motivation to save lives, reach the trapped and missing and bring them back to their loved ones and a proper burial,” Klapper added.

In addition to search-and-rescue operations, Home Front Command engineers worked with Colombian professionals to map and classify damaged structures and assess the damage to support reconstruction efforts.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Aug. 10, killing at least 331 people and injuring more than 4,449. Nationwide, 240 people remained missing, according to Colombian figures.