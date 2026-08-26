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WATCH: Ben Shapiro analyzes the US plan to economically cripple the Iranian regime

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Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro voiced his approval of choking Iran’s economy with crushing sanctions and controlling the Strait of Hormuz, continuing to weaken the regime’s power in the region.

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