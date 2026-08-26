WATCH: Ben Shapiro analyzes the US plan to economically cripple the Iranian regime August 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-shapiro-analyzes-the-us-plan-to-economically-cripple-the-iranian-regime/ Email Print Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro voiced his approval of choking Iran’s economy with crushing sanctions and controlling the Strait of Hormuz, continuing to weaken the regime’s power in the region. Ben ShapiroeconomyIranian regimeSanctions