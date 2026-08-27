WATCH: IDF eliminates two Hamas commanders in Gaza strikes

The IDF eliminated two Hamas commanders in separate strikes in northern and southern Gaza on Thursday. The terrorists had recently been advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, the military said.

בעת האחרונה, המחבלים קידמו מתווי טרור נגד כוחות צה”ל ואזרחי מדינת ישראל ופעלו לשיקום יכולות הארגון, תוך הפרה שיטתית של הפסקת האש. התקיפה בוצעה במטרה להסיר את האיום. כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום מיידי pic.twitter.com/OhDKmElD3a — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 27, 2026