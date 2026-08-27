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WATCH: IDF eliminates two Hamas commanders in Gaza strikes

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The IDF eliminated two Hamas commanders in separate strikes in northern and southern Gaza on Thursday. The terrorists had recently been advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, the military said.

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