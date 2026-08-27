WATCH: Trump renames Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’ August 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-renames-lake-ontario-to-lake-america/ Email Print President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday officially renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America,” effective immediately, amid an escalating trade dispute with Canada. “The Lake of America was something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Trump said from the Oval Office, pointing to his previous renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Trump directed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to update the Geographic Names Information System to reflect the new name. Canada trade warDonald TrumpLake Ontario