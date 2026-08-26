WATCH: Trump – ‘Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive’

In an interview with Glenn Beck, President Trump stated that he believes Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive and running the show, repeating his longstanding claim that without him as president, Israel wouldn’t exist anymore.

Trump on Iran:

I don’t think Mojtaba Khamenei is dead.

He was very seriously wounded, left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing was seriously wounded.

But I don’t think he is dead.

If he is dead, they are putting on a pretty good show because they are talking… pic.twitter.com/UjvWm0vFKS

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 26, 2026