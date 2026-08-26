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WATCH: Trump – ‘Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive’

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In an interview with Glenn Beck, President Trump stated that he believes Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive and running the show, repeating his longstanding claim that without him as president, Israel wouldn’t exist anymore.

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