More than half of Israelis fear revealing their nationality abroad, survey finds

Across Europe and other Western countries, Israeli tourists are facing a disturbing surge of abuse and hostility, with incidents ranging from violent assaults and vandalism to protests and legal actions.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

More than half of Israelis now hesitate to disclose their nationality while abroad, a new survey has found, as rising antisemitic violence, growing anti-Israel hostility, and mounting security concerns leave Jews and Israelis increasingly fearful about their safety overseas.

The Center for Jewish Impact (CJI), a Tel Aviv-based research and policy organization focused on strengthening Israel’s relationship with Jewish communities worldwide, released a survey conducted this month showing that 52 percent of Israelis feel at least some concern about revealing their nationality while traveling abroad, underscoring growing anxiety surrounding Israeli identity overseas.

More than 40 percent of respondents said they had changed their behavior abroad since the Hamas-led invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, including altering holiday destinations, canceling trips, or avoiding certain activities out of concern for their safety

Amid growing unease across the Jewish diaspora, a majority of Israelis sharply criticize the government’s handling of the country’s international diplomacy and outreach, according to the findings, as strained ties with other countries further worsen an already difficult climate for Israelis and Jews abroad.

The survey showed that only 23 percent of Israelis believe Israel is effectively communicating its policies and positions to the world, while a striking 70 percent say its public diplomacy is ineffective — raising concerns that this could make an already difficult environment even harder for Jewish communities abroad.

Across Europe and other Western countries, Israeli tourists are facing a disturbing surge of abuse and hostility, with incidents ranging from violent assaults and vandalism to protests and legal actions, as tensions following recent conflicts in the Middle East fuel a broader surge in anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment.

According to CJI’s newly released survey, a majority of Israelis expressed strong support for deeper ties between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, with 70 percent saying the Israeli government should dedicate more resources to supporting diaspora communities.

Among those who supported greater investment, 26 percent said resources should prioritize encouraging aliyah, or Jewish immigration to Israel; 23 percent favored protecting and securing Jewish communities abroad; and 17 percent supported assistance through civil society organizations.

Around the world, antisemitism has increasingly taken a more dangerous turn, with Jewish communities facing a growing wave of shootings, assaults, arson attacks, and violent intimidation, even as overall incident totals in some countries begin to dip after the surge that followed the Oct. 7 atrocities.

The Israeli government has repeatedly warned citizens traveling abroad of heightened terrorist threats targeting Israelis and Jewish communities, urging caution and advising against travel to several countries, including Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, where officials have flagged particular security concerns.

Israeli officials have pointed to Iran and its terrorist proxies as the main source of the threat, saying they have increasingly targeted Jews and Israelis beyond the country’s borders.

In recent months, Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) reported that dozens of plots have been thwarted, even as violent incidents — including physical attacks, antisemitic threats, and online incitement — have continued to rise.

According to the NSC, Iran remains the leading source of terrorism against Israelis and Jews worldwide, acting both directly and through proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israeli officials have also warned of Iranian sleeper cells — covert operatives or terrorists embedded in rival countries who remain dormant until they receive orders to act and carry out attacks.