Notorious terrorist fathers twins via sperm smuggling: Report

According to Palestinian media claims, roughly 100 children were born to terrorists who smuggled their sperm out of Israeli prisons.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian terrorist serving a life sentence in Israel for the assassination of a former Israeli Cabinet minister has reportedly become the father of twins, after his sperm was allegedly smuggled out of prison for an in-vitro fertilization procedure.

According to Palestinian media reports, Basel al-Asmar’s wife, Sanabel Al-Ra’i, gave birth last Thursday to a boy and a girl. Palestinian news outlets and members of the Al-Ra’i and al-Asmar families claimed that al-Asmar fathered the children, despite his imprisonment.

Al-Asmar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2001 assassination of Rehavam Ze’evi, a retired IDF major general who had served as tourism minister.

Al-Asmar was already imprisoned when he met Al-Ra’i, who was visiting her brother in prison. Her brother was also incarcerated and was a member of the PFLP.

The claims regarding the twins’ paternity have not been independently verified, and the Israel Prisons Service has questioned whether the reported birth could have occurred through the alleged method.

In a statement to the Jerusalem Post, the Israel Prisons Service said the report was improbable, citing changes to prison visitation and contact policies implemented following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel.

The IPS noted that “the report has no scientific verification,” while acknowledging that sperm smuggling had been a relatively widespread phenomenon among Palestinian prisoners in previous years.

Palestinian media reports have claimed that approximately 100 children were born through the practice, in which prisoners allegedly smuggled sperm out of Israeli prisons for use in fertility procedures. The reports have included claims of multiple births, including quadruplets born in 2023.

Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to reports about children born through the practice by pledging to tighten conditions for Palestinian security prisoners.

The Israel Prisons Service emphasized that prison policies have since undergone significant changes following the October 7 attack and the subsequent war against Hamas.

The IPS stressed that “since October 7, 2023…[IPS] policy has changed completely, and there is no contact between prisoners and the outside world.”