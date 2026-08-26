Board of Peace envoy slams Israel, criticizes Hamas for not disarming

Mladenov acknowledged that efforts to implement the agreement have not advanced as expected.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov criticized both Israel and Hamas at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, saying Israeli strikes and alleged restrictions on civilian supplies should end while Hamas must meet its commitment to disarm under the Gaza framework.

Mladenov acknowledged that efforts to implement the agreement have not advanced as expected, with Hamas yet to disarm and disputes remaining over Israel’s obligations.

He criticized Israeli restrictions on shelter supplies for Palestinians in Gaza and continued Israeli airstrikes targeting senior terrorists.

Israel maintains that such operations are necessary for its security. Mladenov argued that continued military action would not bring about Hamas’s disarmament.

He also faulted Hamas for failing to carry out its commitments under the disarmament proposal, which called for both sides to halt military activities.

An Arab diplomat from one of the mediating countries told The Times of Israel earlier this month that the Board of Peace has pressed Hamas to stop deploying armed and uniformed men on Gaza’s streets.

Hamas accepted the disarmament proposal on July 30. That acceptance was intended to begin a 14-day period in which the parties would establish a timetable for phased Hamas disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

However, Hamas has not yet disarmed, and the two-week period has not begun.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the proposal as insufficient, arguing that it would not actually result in Hamas giving up its weapons.

He said Israel therefore would not proceed with the phased withdrawals required under the proposal.

Mladenov said Israel was not being asked to accept a separate disarmament roadmap or commit to a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Instead, he said, Israel was being asked to reaffirm obligations it made under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which Netanyahu accepted in September ahead of a ceasefire the following month.

“While Israel has reaffirmed that framework, important questions of implementation still remain open,” Mladenov said.

Those commitments include ending military operations and increasing humanitarian aid entering Gaza, while disagreements over their implementation remain unresolved.