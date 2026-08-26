WATCH: Former hostage Evyatar David recalls how Hamas tortured him, laughed at his skeletal condition

In his first international interview since his release nearly a year ago, Evyatar David reveals the horrors of captivity and shares how to survive and grow from life’s toughest challenges.

The world first saw Evyatar David emaciated, forced to dig his own grave in a Hamas propaganda video. Nearly a year after his release, he sat down with me for his first international interview on his captivity and his recovery. Our full conversation on @amanpour @CNN today. pic.twitter.com/ESlHZsqndr — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) August 26, 2026