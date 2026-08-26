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WATCH: Former hostage Evyatar David recalls how Hamas tortured him, laughed at his skeletal condition

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In his first international interview since his release nearly a year ago, Evyatar David reveals the horrors of captivity and shares how to survive and grow from life’s toughest challenges.

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