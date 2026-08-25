Ofer Winter launches new party pledging tougher security doctrine, expanded IDF service

Winter warned that without fundamental changes to Israel’s security approach, another October 7 could come from Judea and Samaria or another border.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Givati Brigade commander Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter launched a new right-wing political party Tuesday in Jerusalem, pledging to overhaul Israel’s security doctrine and bring new figures into politics ahead of the upcoming elections.

Winter unveiled the Amcha Yisrael party at the Shalva Center, saying it would seek to join a broad right-wing government with Zionist partners.

“The upcoming elections are a referendum,” Winter said, arguing voters must choose between a military doctrine based on “initiative, deception, victory” and one of containment.

Winter said Israel must act against emerging threats rather than allow its enemies to build military capabilities. “We will not wait for the threat — we will remove it,” he said.

He warned that without fundamental changes to Israel’s security approach, another October 7 could come from Judea and Samaria or another border.

Winter also criticized security decision-making before the October 2023 attack, drawing on his experience as military secretary and his participation in Cabinet and security discussions alongside four defense ministers.

He said alternative views had been dismissed while officials interpreted enemy threats through the assumption that adversaries wanted an “arrangement.”

“That is exactly how you end up with a conception,” he said.

The party will also focus on integrating Haredim into the IDF, engaging Arab citizens who support the state, judicial reform, combating protection rackets and crime, and addressing global antisemitism.

Winter said the party would prioritize soldiers and reservists and declared, “Those who give more must receive much more.”

The new slate includes pro-Israel advocate Yoseph Haddad; attorney Eran Ben Ari; Samaria Regional Council Deputy Head Davidi Ben Zion; bereaved mother Lali Derai; Col. (res.) Eli Gino; Dor Hanitzahon founder Aviv Ezra; journalist Natali Shem Tov; pro-Israel advocate Fleur Hassan-Nahoum; economist Ronen Bodenaro; and Sigal Kranik, widow of the security coordinator of Kibbutz Be’eri.

“Less politics — more leadership,” Winter said, arguing that Israel needs political figures who were not responsible for the failures of October 7.