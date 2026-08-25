Iran says it has two-year plan to defy Trump’s economic offensive

Tehran says American plan to strangle Iran economically will fail, claiming that a two-year plan is in place to help the Islamic Republic weather the escalating sanctions.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian officials are vowing to withstand the Trump administration’s newly launched campaign to economically isolate the Islamic Republic, claiming Tehran has prepared a two-year plan to weather the escalating US pressure.

Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Monday that Washington’s latest effort would ultimately fail, predicting “another defeat” for the United States as the Trump administration moves to choke off Iran’s remaining sources of foreign revenue.

“They have done everything they could to test the determination of the Iranian people and the country’s officials, but they have failed every time. It seems they wished to suffer yet another defeat,” Madanizadeh told Iranian state television.

“We’ve been waiting for these plans for a long time, and the government is and was ready and has a two-year plan to manage these events,” he added.

Madanizadeh did not publicly detail the measures contained in the two-year plan or explain how Tehran intends to offset the impact of the expanded sanctions campaign.

His remarks came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday formally unveiled “Operation Economic Outcast,” a global campaign intended to cut Iran off from revenue, financial institutions and international commercial networks.

Bessent described the initiative as an economic counterpart to the Allied D-Day offensive during World War II.

“Today, in that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran’s financial connections around the globe,” Bessent said.

“Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone,” he added.

The campaign targets a broad range of activity connected to Iran, including petroleum sales, shipping, banking, aviation, transportation, exchange houses, free-trade zones and fuel transfers.

The administration is also threatening consequences for foreign companies and governments that continue facilitating Iranian commerce.

Bessent said President Donald Trump himself was pressing foreign governments to participate.

“The President is making phone calls to world leaders with specific requests to cease their interactions with the regime,” Bessent said, adding that Washington was already seeing countries respond to the pressure.

The Treasury secretary warned foreign governments and businesses that they would effectively have to choose between maintaining economic ties with Tehran and preserving access to the US-led financial system.

“Those who stand with the United States will reap the rewards of our partnership. Those who tether themselves to the Iranian regime should expect to share in the isolation of a withering regime,” Bessent said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, meanwhile, argued that Washington’s decision to escalate economic pressure contradicted US assertions that Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities had already been devastated.

“Your narrative doesn’t add up: You say that Iran’s military power has been ‘dismantled’, 100 per cent of its military factories ‘destroyed’ and its nuclear programme ‘buried’,” Gharibabadi said.

Yet Washington still sees “a need for ‘the largest financial invasion in history’ and the mobilisation of ‘all institutions and powers’ of the United States!” he continued. “Is this a victory or an admission of America’s defeat?”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei separately warned other countries against joining Washington’s campaign, saying participation would “definitely have its own consequences.”

The Trump administration is seeking to use access to the US financial system as leverage to persuade countries to sharply reduce their dealings with Iran, with China — Iran’s most important oil customer and trading partner — presenting one of the biggest challenges to Washington’s strategy.

US officials have warned that no country will be exempt from potential sanctions consequences.