WATCH: Five Hamas weapons depots, rocket launcher struck in Gaza

The IDF struck and destroyed five Hamas weapons storage facilities and a launch site across the Gaza Strip in a broad wave of attacks targeting terror infrastructure.

The Israeli Air Force bombed five Hamas weapon depots located inside mosques and near aid sites, along with a rocket launch site, in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

According to the IDF, the arms sites were used to store rockets, weapons, explosives, and other… pic.twitter.com/7XZEtBcPDS

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2026