WATCH: Ivanka Trump opens up about her conversion to Judaism

Ivanka Trump, wife of Jared Kushner and daughter of President Trump, spoke about her conversion to Orthodox Judaism, revealing it came before their engagement and how the choice shapes her life and family today.

Ivanka Trump opens up about her conversion to Orthodox Judaism in a conversation with Miriam Adelson.

“I actually converted before Jared and I became engaged.”

She speaks about what a blessing Judaism has been in her life, how its values have strengthened her connection with… pic.twitter.com/ewtWnchb3y

— Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) August 25, 2026