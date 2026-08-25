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WATCH: Ivanka Trump opens up about her conversion to Judaism

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Ivanka Trump, wife of Jared Kushner and daughter of President Trump, spoke about her conversion to Orthodox Judaism, revealing it came before their engagement and how the choice shapes her life and family today.

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