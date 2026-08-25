‘Are you circumcised?’ – Anti-Israel Senate candidate spars with TV host

Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a news conference at the Spirit of Detroit shortly after winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Anti-Israel firebrand Abdul El-Sayed conflates circumcision with sex-change operations for children during contentious interview with Fox News.

By World Israel News Staff

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed asked Fox News host Jesse Watters whether he was circumcised during a combative television interview Monday night, as the two clashed over transgender medical procedures for minors, women’s sports, Sharia law, taxes and other issues that have emerged in the closely watched Senate race.

The unusual exchange came after Watters pressed El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former Detroit health director, on whether he supported sex-change procedures for children.

El-Sayed defended sex-change procedures for minors, arguing that the government should not dictate medical decisions involving children and their parents before turning the question back on Watters.

“Do you really want to have this conversation? Are you circumcised?” El-Sayed asked.

“Yeah, yeah, but I mean, that’s a personal question — doctor,” Watters replied.

“Circumcision is different than castration!” Watters later shot back as the discussion escalated.

El-Sayed defended the comparison on the grounds that both involve medical procedures performed on minors.

“I’m just saying that yes, circumcision is surgery on a kid’s ding-a-ling,” El-Sayed said. “So if you really want to bring that up, you can … I just think you guys are really selective about these things.”

Watters rejected the comparison and told El-Sayed that his position would not appeal to Michigan voters.

“Abdul, Michigan’s not going for that. That is sick stuff,” Watters said.

The confrontation then moved to transgender participation in women’s sports, with Watters asking whether biological males should be permitted to compete in female athletic categories.

El-Sayed declined to give a yes-or-no answer, arguing that decisions about eligibility should be made by sports organizations rather than politicians. He also complained that Watters was focusing on culture-war disputes instead of the concerns that would determine his work as a senator.

“You have not asked me one time about the issues that people actually care about in Michigan,” El-Sayed said.

“You can play this game if you want,” he added. “I just want to understand what you’re getting at here.”

“I’m running for US Senate,” El-Sayed later told Watters. “Jesse, this is insane.”

The interview, which lasted roughly half an hour, ranged well beyond transgender issues and repeatedly became contentious.

Watters challenged El-Sayed over his Islamic faith and previous comments about Sharia law, an issue that has also drawn criticism from Vice President JD Vance.

El-Sayed rejected suggestions that his adherence to Islamic religious principles meant he wanted them incorporated into US law.

“Nobody is trying to push Sharia law on anyone else, just like I hope nobody is trying to push Canon law on anybody else, because we live in an America where you should have the freedom of your religion,” El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed accused the Trump administration of targeting him because he is Muslim, saying there was “statistical evidence that the president and the vice president like to target me simply as a function of my faith.”

He criticized Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama over proposals targeting foreign nationals who advocate Sharia law.

The two also sparred over El-Sayed’s support for imposing higher taxes on extremely wealthy Americans.

El-Sayed has proposed taxing wealth above $100 million, arguing that billionaires should contribute more toward roads, schools and other public services.

“The question ultimately is, ‘Do you want to drive on good roads, or would you rather have a billionaire make a second billion?'” El-Sayed asked.

“That’s what Mike Rogers wants. That’s why Donald Trump wants. Apparently, that’s what you want. I think the people in Michigan want something different.”

Watters accused El-Sayed of advocating communist economics and defended the right of Americans to retain wealth they earn.

El-Sayed responded that even a substantial wealth tax would leave billionaires extraordinarily rich.

“If we tax you at 7%, you’re still going to make what? A cool $30 million off your billion dollars? I think that’s okay, they’re going to be okay, Jesse,” he said.

El-Sayed also expressed support for considering reparations for black Americans, saying doing so “shouldn’t be a crazy thing,” while arguing that the United States should avoid entering wars “we don’t know how to get out of,” in reference to the conflict with Iran.

On immigration, El-Sayed indicated that authorities should continue detaining some illegal immigrants who commit crimes but reiterated his support for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and replacing its functions with other federal agencies.

The interview comes as El-Sayed attempts to broaden his appeal after defeating Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary earlier this month.

He will face Republican former congressman and FBI agent Mike Rogers in November in a race expected to play an important role in determining control of the Senate.

Rogers and other Republicans have sought to portray El-Sayed as far outside Michigan’s political mainstream, while El-Sayed has cast himself as an economic populist challenging both Republican and Democratic establishments.

El-Sayed has also faced scrutiny over his relationship with left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, who campaigned with him during the primary.

On Monday, El-Sayed distanced himself from comments in which Piker suggested rhetoric connecting American Jews with Israel could eventually lead to violence against Jews in the United States.

“I believe all Americans deserve the right to advocate for what they believe without fear of violence,” El-Sayed said in response to that controversy. “This is particularly true for communities that have been intimidated for their beliefs in the past.”

“Antisemitism is a scourge, and we need to address it in all its forms,” he added, emphasizing that “nobody speaks for this campaign besides me and my campaign spokespeople.”

Rogers dismissed that response as insufficient, saying, “El-Sayed doesn’t have the guts to disavow his running mate,” and calling his Democratic opponent “unfit to represent our state.”