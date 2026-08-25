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WATCH: Widow of Oct. 7th hero miraculously recovers engagement ring after losing it on the beach

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Tal Amselem, widow of Avichai Amselem, who fell on Oct. 9, 2023, lost her engagement ring in the Sea of Galilee before some 15 volunteer metal detectorists mustered together and recovered it within the hour.

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