WATCH: Widow of Oct. 7th hero miraculously recovers engagement ring after losing it on the beach

Tal Amselem, widow of Avichai Amselem, who fell on Oct. 9, 2023, lost her engagement ring in the Sea of Galilee before some 15 volunteer metal detectorists mustered together and recovered it within the hour.

Last week, Tal Amselem took her family to the Sea of Galilee. Before wading in, she slipped off her three rings and asked her young daughter to carry them up the beach to her mother, sitting a few meters away, for safekeeping.

They were nearly home when Tal asked for the rings… pic.twitter.com/OQH46NpGvc

— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) August 25, 2026