WATCH: Israeli Police raid homes of pay-for-slay terrorists August 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-raid-homes-of-pay-for-slay-terrorists/ Email Print Israeli police raided several homes of terrorists who still receive Pay-for-Slay stipends, seizing hundreds of thousands of shekels’ worth of assets, including gold, five vehicles, and cash. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-26-13-35-47.mp4 hostage dealIsraeli policeterror funds