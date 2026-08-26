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WATCH: Israeli Police raid homes of pay-for-slay terrorists

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Israeli police raided several homes of terrorists who still receive Pay-for-Slay stipends, seizing hundreds of thousands of shekels’ worth of assets, including gold, five vehicles, and cash.

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