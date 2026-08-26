Top Iranian officials unsure if Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive – report

Rumors swirl in Tehran regarding the condition of Iran’s Supreme Leader, with some government officials claiming Khamenei is either brain-dead or deceased.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Fresh questions are emerging over whether Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, with The Atlantic reporting Tuesday that rumors of his death are circulating among Iranian government officials after nearly six months without a verified public appearance.

The report, by Iranian-American journalist Arash Azizi, pointed to an unusual combination of circumstances surrounding Khamenei: his complete absence from public view since succeeding his father, a recent decline in communications attributed to his office, reports of serious injuries suffered earlier this year, and claims from sources inside the Iranian government that his condition may have deteriorated.

“I believe Mojtaba has either passed away or is brain-dead,” a staffer at an Iranian government institution told The Atlantic. Azizi reported that at least two other government officials expressed similar suspicions, with one believing Khamenei may have died or become brain-dead earlier in August.

There has been no official confirmation that Khamenei is dead, and people close to the supreme leader insist that he remains alive.

The mystery has deepened because Khamenei has not released a single verified, contemporaneous photograph, video or audio recording since becoming supreme leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the February 28 US-Israeli strike on the Khamenei leadership compound.

Iranian media released archival footage of Mojtaba Khamenei as recently as Monday, but the video was recorded before he became supreme leader and therefore did nothing to establish his present condition.

Khamenei was also conspicuously absent last week from a major Tehran commemoration for his father despite being listed as the ceremony’s host.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency had announced beforehand that the event was being held on behalf of Mojtaba Khamenei and his office.

According to The Atlantic, even many of Iran’s most senior officials have not personally seen the new supreme leader.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has acknowledged that he has not seen Khamenei, while IranWire reported earlier this month that no member of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s cabinet had met with him since he took power.

Mohammad Hossein Khoshvaght, a former Iranian official and relative of Khamenei, told The Atlantic that fewer than five people had met with the supreme leader since his accession “due to security precautions.”

Such precautions have an obvious rationale. Khamenei survived the February attack that killed his father and other family members and would remain a high-priority target for Israel or the United States. Iranian officials have reportedly gone to extraordinary lengths to prevent electronic surveillance or other intelligence from revealing his location.

Khamenei is also believed to have been wounded in the February attack, although conflicting accounts have emerged over the seriousness of his injuries.

IranWire reported on August 6 that two sources close to the Pezeshkian administration said rumors of Khamenei’s worsening condition were circulating at the highest levels of the government. One source said officials “would not be surprised” to hear that he had died.

Adding to the speculation, a message circulated on Iran’s domestic Eitaa messaging service earlier this month calling on supporters to sacrifice sheep and pray for Khamenei’s recovery, claiming that the supreme leader’s life was in danger.

Iranian authorities subsequently moved to counter the reports.

Pezeshkian said he had held an approximately seven-hour meeting with Khamenei and insisted afterward that the supreme leader was “completely healthy.”

“Someone who can sit and discuss for seven to eight hours cannot have any health problems,” Pezeshkian said.

No photograph, video or audio recording of that meeting was released.

Khamenei’s office reported the meeting on August 9 without specifying exactly when it took place. Pezeshkian said they discussed the war, sanctions, Iran’s economic problems and the need to maintain national unity.

Khamenei’s office also issued a series of decrees around that time reshuffling Iran’s military and security leadership. Mohsen Rezaei, the veteran former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was appointed Khamenei’s representative on the Supreme National Security Council, while several senior military commanders were elevated to permanent positions.

Those decrees are among the latest substantive communications attributed to Khamenei. The Atlantic reported that his office has since fallen silent.

Khoshvaght rejected the death rumors, telling the magazine that Khamenei was definitely alive and describing the speculation as part of a “psychological war” intended to weaken the Iranian government and encourage domestic opposition.

Former Interior Ministry adviser Abdolreza Davari similarly said that Khamenei was “in full health” and would soon be presented publicly.

The uncertainty has potentially significant consequences beyond questions about Khamenei’s personal condition.

Under Iran’s political system, the supreme leader possesses ultimate authority over the armed forces, foreign policy and major questions of national security. But in Khamenei’s prolonged absence the 13-member Supreme National Security Council has effectively been governing collectively.

That arrangement comes as sharp disagreements have emerged within the Iranian leadership over whether to continue confrontation with the United States or pursue a diplomatic settlement.

Pezeshkian and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have supported negotiations, while powerful Revolutionary Guard figures have taken a more confrontational position.