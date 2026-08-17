WATCH: Trump reiterates idea to declare Hormuz a US territory, says Iran is in ‘big trouble’

President Trump touted the blockade against Iran, citing the U.S. enabling the flow of millions of barrels of oil, while restating that the U.S. might declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory.

Trump: "I like the idea. We have total control over the strait."

On making the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory. pic.twitter.com/lKzQ8JJlmo

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 17, 2026