WATCH: Trump reiterates idea to declare Hormuz a US territory, says Iran is in ‘big trouble’ August 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-reiterates-idea-to-declare-hormuz-a-us-territory-says-iran-is-in-big-trouble/ Email Print President Trump touted the blockade against Iran, citing the U.S. enabling the flow of millions of barrels of oil, while restating that the U.S. might declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory. Trump: "I like the idea. We have total control over the strait." On making the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory. pic.twitter.com/lKzQ8JJlmo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 17, 2026 Donald TrumpIranStrait of Hormuz