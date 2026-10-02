UAE approves repatriation flights for 1,800 stranded Israelis after security delays

The passengers were stranded after flydubai suspended flights to Israel following the cockpit attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli airlines are moving ahead with repatriation flights from Dubai to bring home around 1,800 Israelis stranded in the UAE, the Transportation Ministry said, after security coordination resolved a brief suspension of authorization but left travelers facing delays.

The passengers were stranded after flydubai suspended Israel flights following the cockpit attack and attempted hijacking aboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The UAE withdrew authorization for Israeli repatriation flights overnight before reconsidering the request. Talks involving the Shin Bet, Civil Aviation Authority, Transportation Ministry and Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Yossi Shelley followed.

“It was agreed that flights operated by Israeli airlines from Dubai to Israel would begin on Friday,” the Transportation Ministry announced.

However, the ministry cautioned: “Due to the need to complete the necessary preparations and coordination with security authorities for the operation of the flights, a delay is expected in the departure of repatriation flights from Dubai.”

El Al subsequently canceled two Friday flights scheduled to depart Dubai at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The airline had planned to send the aircraft from Tel Aviv without passengers. With Shabbat approaching, flights Friday were considered unlikely.

El Al flights are scheduled for Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, but all seats have been booked. Tickets, priced at $249 for a Lite fare, sold out within five minutes after sales opened.

Arkia received the required approvals and began selling tickets starting at $279. “Following extensive discussions and intensive efforts by all parties involved, Arkia has received the necessary approvals to operate flights from Dubai and will operate one flight today and another tomorrow,” the airline said.

Five Arkia and Israir repatriation flights are expected to depart the UAE on Saturday, with El Al likely to operate an additional flight Saturday night. Israir tickets cost $299 one-way.

Passengers may bring only a small bag aboard the repatriation flights. Carry-on suitcases are prohibited, while checked luggage will travel separately on cargo flights for delivery after passengers arrive in Israel.