Security failure exposed: Dozens of pilots from hostile states allowed to fly into Tel Aviv

The attempt to crash a Flydubai flight carrying nearly 180 Israelis has exposed a major gap in Israel’s aviation security, with Channel 12 reporting that dozens of Omani pilots were allowed to fly into Israel despite rules barring pilots from countries without diplomatic relations with Jerusalem.

The flight’s Omani copilot allegedly stabbed the captain and tried to deliberately crash the aircraft before Israeli passengers and crew overpowered him. According to the report, the Shin Bet never systematically checked Flydubai pilots’ nationalities, instead relying on the airline to comply with Israeli security requirements.

Israeli intelligence is now investigating whether the copilot acted alone or had terrorist ties. Initial information reportedly points increasingly toward an individual attack motivated by nationalist or Islamist extremism, though Saudi and Emirati authorities have not reached a final conclusion.